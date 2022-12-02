See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Glendale, CA
Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kita, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Kita works at Andrew H Kim DDS in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth W. Webber,d.d.s., Inc.
    1809 Verdugo Blvd Ste 220, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 495-7041
  2. 2
    Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
    1420 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 243-9600
  3. 3
    Glendale Office
    660 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 243-9600
  4. 4
    Glendale Adventist Medicat Center
    1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 409-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter

Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 02, 2022
    I am very impressed with Dr. Kita's Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology knowledge which he has shared with me with respect to my particular heart condition. He is very professional, kind, patient, respectful and personable. You can ask him any question and he will answer it fully. Should he not know the answer, he will defer the answer to whomever could best address the issue. I respect his honesty and consideration and would recommend him WITHOUT RESERVATION.
    Sonia O. Hakim — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Kita, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Kita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kita accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kita has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

