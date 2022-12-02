Dr. Kenneth Kita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kita, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Kita, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Kita works at
Locations
-
1
Kenneth W. Webber,d.d.s., Inc.1809 Verdugo Blvd Ste 220, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 495-7041
-
2
Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center1420 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 243-9600
-
3
Glendale Office660 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 243-9600
-
4
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kita?
I am very impressed with Dr. Kita's Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology knowledge which he has shared with me with respect to my particular heart condition. He is very professional, kind, patient, respectful and personable. You can ask him any question and he will answer it fully. Should he not know the answer, he will defer the answer to whomever could best address the issue. I respect his honesty and consideration and would recommend him WITHOUT RESERVATION.
About Dr. Kenneth Kita, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1699034835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kita accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kita works at
Dr. Kita has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.