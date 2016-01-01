Dr. Kenneth Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Kenneth K Kim A Medical Corp.520 S Virgil Ave Ste 106, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 234-5575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Kim, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Ca Hospital Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
