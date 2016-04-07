Dr. Kenneth Kilgore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilgore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kilgore, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kilgore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Kilgore Vision Center2943 Highway 62 W, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 424-4900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kilgore Vision Center105 Sawgrass Pt, Harrison, AR 72601 Directions (870) 741-1910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
he really good I went to him before and I would like to go back
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kilgore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilgore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilgore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilgore has seen patients for Eye Infections, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilgore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilgore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilgore.
