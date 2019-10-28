Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kenyon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Kenyon works at Eye Health Vision Center in North Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.