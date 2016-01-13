Dr. Kenneth Kelsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kelsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Kelsen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Kelsen works at
Locations
Fremont Primary Care Inc.734 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 793-3033
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelsen is a straight forward person and will scold me when I need it. He answers all my questions in a manner I understand. He is a very good listener and will do so even it the appointment goes longer than standard. Recently however the office staff seems a little lost. Requests for special needs need to be repeated over days and sometimes weeks.
About Dr. Kenneth Kelsen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1538292321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelsen.
