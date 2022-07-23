Dr. Kenneth Kasten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kasten, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Kasten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
South Palm Eye Asociates10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 500, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 737-4040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have wonderful eyesight today because of his ability! Had very hard mature cataracts and he removed them ! Also corrected an astigmatism during the operation in one eye & I didn’t need a special lens. Talented man!!!
About Dr. Kenneth Kasten, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasten has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.