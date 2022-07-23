Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kasten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kasten works at South Palm Eye Associates in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.