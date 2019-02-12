Overview

Dr. Kenneth Karp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Karp works at Kenneth O. Karp, MD, PA in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.