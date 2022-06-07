Dr. Kenneth Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Kaplan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University.

Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick557 Cranbury Rd Ste 3, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-0600
ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge3663 US 9 N Ste 102, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-7575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kaplan is a great doctor! I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a specialist., Best choice for your health .
About Dr. Kenneth Kaplan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376629147
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore M C-H&l Moses Div, Otolaryngology A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, General Surgery
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
