Dr. Kenneth Kamler, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kamler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    6655 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 497-1919

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    3.3
    About Dr. Kenneth Kamler, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1285657502
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamler has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

