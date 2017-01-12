Dr. Kahaner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Kahaner, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kahaner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Kenneth Kahaner M.d.15 Barstow Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 829-6978
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
changed my life! have been seeing Dr ken for 9 years.no other psch or therapist comes close his caring and understanding the best
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kahaner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahaner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahaner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahaner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahaner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.