Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Jordan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Jordan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.
Dr. Jordan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jordan NeuroServices1660 Plum Ln, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 881-1031
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jordan?
Personal, detailed, understandable, timely, highly recommend.
About Dr. Kenneth Jordan, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477537116
Education & Certifications
- Neuro Institute
- St Lukes Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jordan speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.