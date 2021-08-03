Overview

Dr. Kenneth Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union City, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Southside Medical Care in Union City, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.