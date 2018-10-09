See All Otolaryngologists in Clayton, NC
Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, Fl and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at UNC Primary Care at Clayton in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UNC Ear, Nose & Throat at Clayton
    34 Healthpark Way Ste 100, Clayton, NC 27520 (984) 215-4788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston Health
  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MedCost
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 09, 2018
    I have had a great experience with Dr. Ken Johnson on both my visits. He took his time and examine my throat after listening to my complaints of hoarseness, soreness, and pain on the right side of my neck. After his examination he diagnosed me and gave me his treatment plan which was to get my reflux under control and wean off of the medication. I felt 100% better, in 1-2 weeks, even though I still required the medicine for a little while longer. Dr. Johnson also has great beside manner.
    Takiyah in Clayton, NC — Oct 09, 2018
    About Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1124061783
    Education & Certifications

    University of South Alabama Program
    University Of Alabama Hosps
    Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, Fl
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at UNC Primary Care at Clayton in Clayton, NC. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Pharyngitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

