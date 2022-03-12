Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD
Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beloit Memorial Hospital.
The Sleep Wellness Institute Inc801 S 70TH ST, Milwaukee, WI 53214 Directions (414) 291-1922
Ascension Medical Group - Elmbrook Medical Office Building19475 W North Ave Ste 303, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (414) 585-1922
- 3 2323 N Lake Dr Fl 7, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 291-1620
- Beloit Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Johnson is so kind and caring with his patients. He truly is concern about my health and well-being. I would recommend him to anyone and cannot imagine ever seeing someone else. He truly is the best at what he does.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1124059316
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
