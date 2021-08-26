Overview

Dr. Kenneth Johnsen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Johnsen works at Rheumatology Consultants in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.