Dr. Kenneth Joel, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Joel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Joel works at
Locations
-
1
Mark McLaughlin MD3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (404) 255-4347
-
2
Pain Physicians of Atlanta, LLC, Alpharetta4500 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 751-2500
-
3
Pain Physicians of Atlanta3333 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 400, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 391-3979Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joel has been great! My husband and I were left basically stranded by our previous pain specialist when our insurance changed in 2018 and between the two of us, we went through 5 other Drs. before finding Dr. Joel. He treats each patient as an individual, w/out stereotyping, and offers advice on new therapies, based on his own research and continually keeps up with the latest advancements in order to give his pts the very best possible treatments. He is very caring and takes the time to listen to each patient (even if it puts him behind schedule) and still won't rush through your visit, or the next patient's, or the next. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Kenneth Joel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1346236411
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Eugene Talmadge Meml Hosp
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joel works at
Dr. Joel has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Joel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.