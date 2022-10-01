Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth James, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth James, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. James works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ft. Lauderdale6181 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 493-6496Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Children's Health Navicent Health744 1st St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-7600
-
3
Medical Center of Central Georgia777 Hemlock St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-7600
-
4
Fort Lauderdale South789 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 315-5784Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
Dr. James is amazing and my kids love him!
About Dr. Kenneth James, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1790148583
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.