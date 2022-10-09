Dr. Kenneth James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth James, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth James, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Dr. James works at
Locations
-
1
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 829-5500Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 460, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 829-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
With a high-risk pregnancy at 44 years old with a history of extremely preterm delivery, Dr. James put my deep-seated fears (and PTSD frankly) at ease. He is a very skilled doctor/surgeon who has a sense is humor and great support staff. He is accessible by text and highly responsive. He agreed to deliver my youngest on a Sat and made my c-section feel like a breeze. He is loved by staff, respected by other medical professionals, and is just a wonderfully kind human being. I could not recommend Dr. James more.
About Dr. Kenneth James, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1497782213
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Wound Repair and Breech Position, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. James speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.