Overview

Dr. Kenneth Jahng, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Jahng works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Redlands, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Chino Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.