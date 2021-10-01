Overview

Dr. Kenneth Hymes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Hymes works at Nyu Langone Pcc Bmt Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.