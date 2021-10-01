Dr. Kenneth Hymes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hymes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hymes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hymes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Hymes works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Pcc Bmt Center610 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-4848
Nyu Langone Hospitals160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5196
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5189Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hymes is an excellent physician: kind, concerned, extremely well-informed on the latest research and treatments, and has lots of patience.
About Dr. Kenneth Hymes, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic, German, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1285626366
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Hymes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hymes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hymes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hymes has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hymes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hymes speaks Arabic, German, Spanish and Yiddish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hymes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hymes.
