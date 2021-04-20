See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Ophthalmology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Hyde, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hyde works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Entropion and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HEA Surgery Center
    2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 558-8777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 20, 2021
    Staff friendly, efficiency and I about fell over when I saw that he was pulling up his seat to explain my diagnosis and procedures in detail. Since I moved here, 8 years ago, no doctor has ever done that. It was reassuring and relieved my anxiety.
    Patricia Norris — Apr 20, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Hyde, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629063383
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear Throat Ho
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Hyde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyde works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hyde’s profile.

    Dr. Hyde has seen patients for Stye, Entropion and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

