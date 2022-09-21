Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Kenneth Hughes12732 W Washington Blvd Ste B, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (310) 331-0477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
best dr.best results just litsent to his after care instructions
About Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801926761
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- KU Med Ctr|University of Kansas Medical Center
- Kansas University Medical Center|KUMC|University Of Kansas Medical Center, General Surgery
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hughes speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
