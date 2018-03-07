Dr. Kenneth Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hsu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
1
Ent. Specialists of North Texas4001 W 15th St Ste 335, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 398-8777
2
Synapse Neuro Pllc4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 984-1050
- 3 1111 Raintree Cir Ste 280, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 984-1050
4
Baylorscott & White - Mckinney5220 W University Dr Ste 150, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 984-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Hsu on numerous occasions and he was very thorough, professional and friendly. He answered all my questions about the drugs side effects and told me if I did not feel comfortable taking them it was up to me - although he himself felt confident. His nurse was so funny and very friendly. I do not know what these people in the other reviews are complaining about. I end up in his office 2-3 times a year with all my sinus issues and I never walked away thinking like they rushed me out
About Dr. Kenneth Hsu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750319752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
