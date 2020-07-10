Dr. House has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth House, DO
Dr. Kenneth House, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Heritage Valley Beaver.
Hvmg Vein Center605 SHARON RD, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 773-4502
Tri State Ob Gyn48462 Bell School Rd Ste C, East Liverpool, OH 43920 Directions (724) 773-4502
Hvmg Heart & Vascular Center - Leetsdale12 Quaker Village Shopping Ctr Ste 2A, Leetsdale, PA 15056 Directions (724) 773-4502
Heritage Valley Sewickley720 Blackburn Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-0985
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. House is very caring. He is very thorough and makes sure you understand his care plan. He is prompt to answering questions after the appointment and doesn't hesitate to call in additional specialists when needed. I highly recommend Dr. House.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043216393
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. House accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. House has seen patients for Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. House on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.
