Dr. Kenneth Hodge, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
42 years of experience

Dr. Kenneth Hodge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Hodge works at Advanced ENT and Allergy in Louisville, KY with other offices in Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced ENT & Allergy -- Breckenridge
    2944 Breckenridge Ln Ste 220, Louisville, KY 40220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 893-0159
    Advanced ENT & Allergy -- Bardstown
    4359 New Shepherdsville Rd, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 561-2122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Clark Memorial Health
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alternative Health Delivery System
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HMO of Kentucky
    • Humana
    • Kentucky Physicians Plan
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • NortonOne
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Prudential
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Teamcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 20, 2021
    Saved my Life, born with papillomas on my larynx, Dr. Hodge performed numerous surgeries to remove all polyps in my larynx. Here I am 35 years old today able to still speak sing and voice my opinion and for that of think him very much.
    Rachael D. Cundiff — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Hodge, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    42 years of experience
    English
    1750388286
    Education & Certifications

    MD Anderson Hospital - Head & Neck Oncology
    University Of Louisville
    U Louisville Affil Hosps
    University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hodge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hodge has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

