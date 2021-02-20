Dr. Kenneth Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hodge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hodge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Hodge works at
Locations
Advanced ENT & Allergy -- Breckenridge2944 Breckenridge Ln Ste 220, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 893-0159
Advanced ENT & Allergy -- Bardstown4359 New Shepherdsville Rd, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (800) 561-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my Life, born with papillomas on my larynx, Dr. Hodge performed numerous surgeries to remove all polyps in my larynx. Here I am 35 years old today able to still speak sing and voice my opinion and for that of think him very much.
About Dr. Kenneth Hodge, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750388286
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Hospital - Head & Neck Oncology
- University Of Louisville
- U Louisville Affil Hosps
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
