Overview

Dr. Kenneth Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Ho works at Health Care in Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.