Dr. Kenneth Himmel, MD
Dr. Kenneth Himmel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Roswell1606 SE MAIN ST, Roswell, NM 88203 Directions (575) 624-0370
- Lovelace Medical Center
Dr. Himmel and his assistant, Kayla, took great care of me. A master of knowledge and impeccable skills, Dr. Himmel addressed my eye needs to great expectations. I highly recommend his services!
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972567154
- Eye Consultants of Atlanta
- Baylor Coll Med
- Pacific Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
