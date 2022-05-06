Overview

Dr. Kenneth Himmel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.



Dr. Himmel works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Roswell, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Surface Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.