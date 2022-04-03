Dr. Kenneth Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hill, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Jacksonville Neurosurgery and Spine3627 University Blvd S Ste 415, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-8109Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Dr Hill is an amazing surgeon and person. If I ever needed neurosurgery again, I would travel unlimited miles so he could do it. I had an extremely difficult case, ACDF surgery in 2017. He moved the discs away from my damaged spinal cord. I was having trouble walking, was losing control of bodily functions. He fixed it all! He cares about his patients. I had been to other neurologists and surgeons and they had no clue what was going on with me. Don’t hesitate to see Dr Hill if you need a neurosurgeon! Forever grateful!
About Dr. Kenneth Hill, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1992921563
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Penn State University
- Penn State University
- Penn State College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Broken Neck and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.