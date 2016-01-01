See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Kalamazoo, MI
Orthopedic Surgery
33 years of experience
Dr. Kenneth Highhouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Highhouse works at Bronson Sports Medicine Specialists in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Bronson Orthopedic & Joint Specialists - Turwill Lane
    315 Turwill Ln, Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension Borgess Hospital
  Bronson Lakeview Hospital
  Bronson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Arthroscopy

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kenneth Highhouse, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    33 years of experience
    English
    1184668758
    Education & Certifications

    Tampa or Pgrm
    Mich St U-Kalamazoo Ctr Med Studies
    University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Highhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Highhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Highhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Highhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Highhouse works at Bronson Sports Medicine Specialists in Kalamazoo, MI. View the full address on Dr. Highhouse’s profile.

    Dr. Highhouse has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Highhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Highhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Highhouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Highhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Highhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

