Dr. Kenneth Hieke, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Hieke, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Hieke works at MERCY HEALTH NETWORK - HOSPITALISTS in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.
    4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 755-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kenneth Hieke, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588660898
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Hieke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hieke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hieke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hieke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hieke works at MERCY HEALTH NETWORK - HOSPITALISTS in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Hieke’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hieke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hieke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hieke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hieke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

