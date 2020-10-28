Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Hicks, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hicks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Locations
Kenneth Hicks MD PC1100 Kermit Dr Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37217 Directions (615) 361-6953
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit and he listens to me about concerns throughout the entire visit. He does not rush me during the visit
About Dr. Kenneth Hicks, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks works at
