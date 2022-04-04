Dr. Kenneth Hetzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hetzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hetzler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Hetzler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Hetzler works at
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-6196Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Hetzler was a godsend. I was a heroin/opiate addict for several years by the time I saw him. He has a very refreshing look addiction. I never once felt judged or criticized by him, even when I relapsed once or twice. I would just recommend that before seeking him out, make sure that you are ready to be clean. He has such a big case load and can do so much good for so many people, but you need to be ready to be done using. Since my second relapse, with his guidance and prowess I have now been clean for just over 5 years and counting. I honestly can't praise him enough. If you are in the grips of addiction and feel lost with no hope, Dr. Hetzler can absolutely provide the light at the end of the tunnel for you. Thanks, Dr. H.!
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hetzler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hetzler accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hetzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hetzler works at
Dr. Hetzler has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hetzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hetzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hetzler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hetzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hetzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.