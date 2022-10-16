See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Herskowitz works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Medical Center Physician Office Building
    1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 (954) 355-4665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Broward Health Medical Center
  Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects

Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 16, 2022
    A very humble and unassuming man. He is blessed by God, from day one he explained my severe Mitral valve stenosis. He discussed clearly, what would need to be done. I respected him and felt confident that it was not by chance that he was referred to me to perform my surgery. The surgery was 15 days ago, so far no complications! His team of Physician Assistants represented him very well with my aftercare leading up to discharged. I had Mitral valve replacement surgery, and would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, very skilled Cardiac Surgeon.
    Victoria B — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1740221811
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Baylor|University Miami
    Internship
    Baylor
    Medical Education
    Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    Tulane University
    Board Certifications
    Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herskowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herskowitz works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Herskowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Herskowitz has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Herskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herskowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

