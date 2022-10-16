Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Broward Health Medical Center Physician Office Building1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 355-4665
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A very humble and unassuming man. He is blessed by God, from day one he explained my severe Mitral valve stenosis. He discussed clearly, what would need to be done. I respected him and felt confident that it was not by chance that he was referred to me to perform my surgery. The surgery was 15 days ago, so far no complications! His team of Physician Assistants represented him very well with my aftercare leading up to discharged. I had Mitral valve replacement surgery, and would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, very skilled Cardiac Surgeon.
About Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740221811
Education & Certifications
- Baylor|University Miami
- Baylor
- Baylor University
- Tulane University
- Thoracic Surgery
