Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Hershon works at Podiatric Consulting Specialists in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.