Overview

Dr. Kenneth Hershman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Interfaith Medical Center



Dr. Hershman works at Hershman and Hershman, M.D. PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.