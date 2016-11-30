See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Madison, WI
Dr. Kenneth Herrmann, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Herrmann, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Southwest Health Center and Unitypoint Health Meriter.

Dr. Herrmann works at Psychiatric Services SC in Madison, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Services SC
    2727 Marshall Ct, Madison, WI 53705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 238-9354

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaver Dam Community Hospital
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
  • Southwest Health Center
  • Unitypoint Health Meriter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 30, 2016
    Dr. Herrmann was very understanding and compassionate. I have seen many psychiatrists over the years and have found him to be very effective. His knowledge of medications and how to customize them for patients is top-notch. Additionally, Dr. Herrmann actually knew about the many other psychotherapeutic treatments available. His recommendations led me to a great therapist. I actually was able to get off one of my medications because of Dr. Herrmann.
    Thor87 in Madison, WI — Nov 30, 2016
    About Dr. Kenneth Herrmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760433536
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
