Dr. Kenneth Herrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Herrmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Herrmann, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Southwest Health Center and Unitypoint Health Meriter.
Dr. Herrmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Services SC2727 Marshall Ct, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 238-9354
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaver Dam Community Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
- Southwest Health Center
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrmann?
Dr. Herrmann was very understanding and compassionate. I have seen many psychiatrists over the years and have found him to be very effective. His knowledge of medications and how to customize them for patients is top-notch. Additionally, Dr. Herrmann actually knew about the many other psychotherapeutic treatments available. His recommendations led me to a great therapist. I actually was able to get off one of my medications because of Dr. Herrmann.
About Dr. Kenneth Herrmann, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1760433536
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrmann works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.