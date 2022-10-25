Dr. Kenneth Hentschel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hentschel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hentschel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hentschel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mich St University Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Hentschel works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology & Neurosurgery4205 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 450-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hentschel?
Dr Hentschel not only takes the time to explain your care plan, he writes the details on a large grease board and recommends that you take a picture so that you have your plan handy at all times. He is kind, patient, empathetic, takes the time to explain everything and provides resources which will assist you in your care journey. I would highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Kenneth Hentschel, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1164405460
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Ingham Regional Medical Center
- Mich St University Osteo Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hentschel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hentschel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hentschel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hentschel works at
Dr. Hentschel has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hentschel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hentschel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hentschel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hentschel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hentschel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.