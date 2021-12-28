Dr. Kenneth Heist, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Heist, DO
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Heist, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Heist works at
Locations
-
1
Ringel and Heist101A Kings Way W, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 582-9507
-
2
Southern New England Rehabilitation Center100 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 690-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heist?
Great and very knowledgeable. Dr Heist did my cataract surgery. I travel from out of state just to see him. He’s wonderful ??
About Dr. Kenneth Heist, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730269481
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heist has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heist works at
Dr. Heist has seen patients for Drusen, Stye and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heist speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.