Dr. Kenneth Heist, DO

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Kenneth Heist, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Heist works at Ringel and Heist in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Springfield, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Stye and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ringel and Heist
    101A Kings Way W, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-9507
    Southern New England Rehabilitation Center
    100 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 690-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Stye
Ocular Hypertension
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 28, 2021
    Great and very knowledgeable. Dr Heist did my cataract surgery. I travel from out of state just to see him. He’s wonderful ??
    Susanne Baker — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Heist, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730269481
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Heist, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heist has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heist has seen patients for Drusen, Stye and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

