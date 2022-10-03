Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 444 Neptune Blvd, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-5300
- 2 27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-16, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (848) 217-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris has been caring for my elderly mother for many years. I now accompany her to visits and find him to be very patient. He listens to her concerns and explains everything in layman's terms. We never feel rushed and his staff is very friendly, attentive and efficient.
About Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861492027
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease
