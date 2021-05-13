Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD
Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Phoenix VA650 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 277-5551Thursday8:30am - 12:00pm
One week ago I was diagnosed with Parkinson's by Dr. Harris. He was very informative, straight to the point with loads of reassurance that he will help in the treatment. I now have a good idea of what I'm in store for and that I have a physician that will go the course with me.
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1215067533
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
