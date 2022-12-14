Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD is a Phlebologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Harper works at
Locations
-
1
Vein Specialists of the South - Kenneth E. Harper, MD556 3rd St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 276-6687
-
2
Vein Specialists of the South4851 Bill Gardner Pkwy, Locust Grove, GA 30248 Directions (470) 802-7583
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
I was relieved to know there is a procedure to relieve pain I'm experiencing from varicose veins that insurance will cover. Dr. Harper shared a concern I should bring up with my orthopedic doctor which I will do as follow-up The staff was excellent and attentive..
About Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD
- Phlebology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1922062496
Education & Certifications
- Med Central Ga|Medical Center Of Central Georgia
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
472 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.