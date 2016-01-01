Dr. Kenneth Hardy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hardy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hardy, MD is a dermatologist in Morgantown, WV. Dr. Hardy completed a residency at WVU. He currently practices at Pineview Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Pineview Dermatology Pllc1311 Pineview Dr Ste 200, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Kenneth Hardy, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- WVU
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardy?
