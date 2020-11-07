Dr. Hardigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Hardigan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hardigan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Okatie, SC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Locations
1
Heart Care Bluffton8 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 101, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 705-9350
2
Cumberland Medical Center421 S Main St, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 484-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hardigan is easy to talk to and has a wonderful bedside manner. I really like him!!
About Dr. Kenneth Hardigan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1437148582
Education & Certifications
- Ariz Heart Inst
- University of Utah
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
