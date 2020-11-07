Overview

Dr. Kenneth Hardigan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Okatie, SC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Hardigan works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in Okatie, SC with other offices in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.