Dr. Kenneth Hansraj, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Hansraj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Hansraj works at New York Spine Sgy/Rehab Medcn,PLLC in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Spine Surgery & Rehabilitation Medicine Pllc
    243 North Rd Ste 202S, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 471-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Dutchess Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 13, 2021
    Dr. Hansraj performed neck surgery due to two herniated discs that were causing pain in my arm and hand. The surgery took care of this. Him, his office staff were understanding and patient. I would recommend Dr. Hansraj.
    M.Fisher — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Hansraj, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609942986
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • King/drew Med Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Undergraduate School
    • Fairleigh Dickinson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Hansraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hansraj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hansraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hansraj works at New York Spine Sgy/Rehab Medcn,PLLC in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hansraj’s profile.

    Dr. Hansraj has seen patients for Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansraj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansraj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

