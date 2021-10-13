Overview

Dr. Kenneth Hansraj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Hansraj works at New York Spine Sgy/Rehab Medcn,PLLC in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.