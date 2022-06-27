Overview

Dr. Kenneth Halliwell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Halliwell works at Niagara Ear Nose and Throat, PLLC in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Lockport, NY and Geneseo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.