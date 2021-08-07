Dr. Kenneth Hainsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hainsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hainsworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hainsworth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa.
Locations
Saltzer Medical Group - Nampa Ophthalmology215 E Hawaii Ave, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 448-7268Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Saltzer Medical Group - Caldwell Ophthalmology1818 S 10th Ave Ste 220, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7270
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is friendly and explains what they're doing, and what they're looking for and why. Dr Hainsworth gave me his cell phone number, and said if I had any questions or problems to call him.
About Dr. Kenneth Hainsworth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1942290929
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ky Chandler Med Ctr|University Of Kentucky College Of Medicine Program
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
