Dr. Kenneth Hainsworth, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Kenneth Hainsworth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa.

Dr. Hainsworth works at Saltzer Health - Orthopaedics in Nampa, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Saltzer Medical Group - Nampa Ophthalmology
    215 E Hawaii Ave, Nampa, ID 83686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7268
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Saltzer Medical Group - Caldwell Ophthalmology
    1818 S 10th Ave Ste 220, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 07, 2021
    Everyone is friendly and explains what they're doing, and what they're looking for and why. Dr Hainsworth gave me his cell phone number, and said if I had any questions or problems to call him.
    Terry Riley — Aug 07, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Hainsworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942290929
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Ky Chandler Med Ctr|University Of Kentucky College Of Medicine Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Medical Education

