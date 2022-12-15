Dr. Kenneth Gustke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Gustke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Gustke, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
Florida Orthopaedic Institute909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Sun City Center959 E DEL WEBB BLVD, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 633-0286Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I had both knees replaced this year. Dr Gustke and his staff shepherded me back to full mobility. I am so pleased with my outcome and would highly recommend him to others looking to have joint replacement surgery.
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
