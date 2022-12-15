Overview

Dr. Kenneth Gustke, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Gustke works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.