See All Ophthalmologists in Merced, CA
Dr. Kenneth Grossman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kenneth Grossman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Grossman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.

Dr. Grossman works at Kenneth R. Grossman MD Inc. in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth R. Grossman MD Inc.
    580 Collins Dr, Merced, CA 95348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 383-0989

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Diseases
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Pinguecula
Corneal Diseases
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Pinguecula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?

    Jun 27, 2021
    Excellent. Staff are friendly, efficient and office is well staffed, therefore patients are seen in reasonable time frames. Staff and office follows Covid-19 precautions. Dr. Grossman explains conditions,etc. clearly. Surgery for bilateral cataracts went well.
    Linda Alexander — Jun 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Grossman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Grossman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grossman to family and friends

    Dr. Grossman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grossman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Grossman, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Grossman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184684672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grossman works at Kenneth R. Grossman MD Inc. in Merced, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grossman’s profile.

    Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Grossman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.