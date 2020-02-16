Overview

Dr. Kenneth Grinspun, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Grinspun works at Tier 1 Orthopedics in Crossville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.