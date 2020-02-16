Dr. Kenneth Grinspun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grinspun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Grinspun, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Grinspun, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.
Locations
Tier 1 Orthopedic & Neurosurgery35 Taylor Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 526-9518Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Tier 1 Orthopedic & Neurosurgery105 S Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 526-9518Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just had one of the worst patella ruptures and with surgery ,Dr. Grinspun was great to explain everything in detail before and after surgery, great bedside manners on my way to recover so pleased that I have Dr. Grinspun as my doctor. Dr. Grinspun will for sure handle any other orthopedic situations in the future. His staff Lindsay was as well great in post surgery situations.
About Dr. Kenneth Grinspun, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- MIT
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
