Dr. Kenneth Grimm, MD
Dr. Kenneth Grimm, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Southwest General Health Center.
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (216) 529-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cerebrovascular Center9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (800) 223-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Southwest General Health Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kenneth Grimm, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- 1811952377
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Grimm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimm accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimm has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grimm speaks German.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimm.
